Pedestrian dies after being struck by cars on I-17 near Sunset Point

Authorities said multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian on the I-17 near Sunset Point.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on the Interstate-17 near Black Canyon City Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., a pedestrian was struck in the road on I-17 near Sunset Point, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Multiple vehicles struck the pedestrian, officials said.

The southbound lanes of the road are closed due to the crash. The Arizona Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian nor have they stated why the person was in the road or what caused the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

