SURPRISE, Ariz — Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death inside a car in a Surprise neighborhood Friday night.

Police say officers were called to the area of the AMC movie theater on Litchfield Road for a welfare check after the caller said he saw a man forcing a woman into a car.

Officers arrived on scene and were pointed to a car leaving the scene.

When officers found the vehicle in a neighborhood north of the theater, two occupants in the car were found shot to death.

The man was identified as Jafar Tigue, of El Mirage, and the woman was identified as Faith Villanueva, of Surprise.

Police say Tigue and Villanueva had been involved in a past relationship and there are no other suspects at large in the case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Surprise Police at (623) 222.4000, or 623.222.TIPS (8477). When contacting the police; reference incident number #1912067.