PHOENIX — Dina Stearns has hiked in Arizona and all over the country. She and her husband Ty hike a lot.

Stearns said the two of them love seeing, or as she put it, "meeting" all the different flora and fauna in each place they visit. She also once met a horticulturist, which is definitely important to this story.

RELATED: Is it illegal in Arizona to decorate a saguaro cactus on your own property?

Because Stearns took all that "expertise" and used it all to create a field guide to all the "pokey things you see on the trail in Arizona." She and her husband gave some of Arizona's desert plant life new names.

RELATED: The types of wildflowers you'll see on Arizona hikes

"My husband and I are silly hearts and just made them up while hiking because while we knew what some were called, we didn’t know them all at first," Stearns said in a Facebook message to 12 News.

PHOTOS: Phoenix couple creates field guide to the 'pokey things' found on Arizona hikes

The new names definitely make it a little easier to remember these Arizona plants, or at least why you should never touch them. The beloved saguaro cactus became the "don't hug me tree," ocotillo the "ouch-otillo," and the prickly pear cactus became the "green death pancake." Other hilarious names included the "stabby palm," "murder cucumber," and "hurty hairy."

RELATED: Will Arizona’s saguaros survive climate change and drought?

Stearns and her husband created memes with the new names and posted them to Facebook.

"I first shared the post to a hiking group I am in here on FB and expected to get a few hahas and likes but no, never over 20k shares," Stearns said.

Weeks later her Facebook post has 25,000 shares and gave plenty of Arizona hikers a good chuckle.

"I love that it has made so many people laugh and brought joy!" Stearns said.