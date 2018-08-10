PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Stunningly, nobody was hurt in a car crash on Williamson Valley Road Sunday night in Prescott when a truck flipped through the air and landed on another vehicle.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the woman driving the white pickup said she was going northbound when a black truck driving next to her made contact with her truck. This caused her to lose control and she swerved into southbound traffic. She collided with a black car, seen in the bottom left of the photo below.

Her white truck flipped through the air after colliding with the black car and then landed on a red sedan.

There were two occupants in the red sedan and one in the white truck and black cars. All were wearing their seatbelts and nobody was hurt.

The black truck that initially collided with the white truck left the scene. Anyone with information on it is asked to contact the Prescott Police Department.

