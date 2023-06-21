'A bear’s got Steven, grab your gun': Neighbor who tried to help man during bear attack shares his story

David Montano recalls waking up Friday to neighbors pounding on his door, finding out that a bear was attacking another neighbor, 66-year-old Steven Jackson.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It was in the thick forest of Groom Creek in Yavapai County where amidst towering pine trees, neighbors said Steven Jackson was building a home.

“He was looking forward to enjoying the rest of his days in his favorite place in the whole world,” David Montano said.

Now, Groom Creek and the community living there – part or full-time – hold memories of Jackson.

“It’s just such a loss here for all of us,” Montano said.

Montano was one of Jackson’s neighbors in the community. He recalls meeting Jackson a few years back and exchanging numbers. That was the first of many encounters where Montano said he came to know Jackson well. Montano said Jackson, who was 66, retired just last year.

“Insanely intelligent, he knew everything about everything,” Montano said.

While Jackson came up from Tucson to work on his home alone, Montano said it was common that people would spend hours on Jackson’s property talking with him.

“He was just the happiest guy. I mean it was like he had no problems in the world. He just only cared about making people happy and living a great life for himself,” Montano said. “And he had that full dream unfolding right in front of us.”

On Friday, that dream ended when the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said while Jackson was at the campsite on his property, he was attacked by an adult male black bear.

Montano woke up to neighbors pounding on his door.

‘He said, ‘A bear’s got Steven; grab your gun,’” Montano said.

While investigators say neighbors tried to help Jackson, even honking a vehicle's horn, the bear didn’t stop.

“The family has suffered a lot from this, and we were able to meet them and offer some closure in that there were so many people that showed up to help,” Montano said.

Ultimately, it was Montano who stopped the bear.

“I saw further down the hill the bear was there, and I got his attention, and I shot the bear,” Montano said. “The bear rolled off Steven, and I said, ‘I’m gonna shoot again,’ and I shot again.”

Montano said his government job gave him training for situations like this.

“Guns in the right hands with proper training and knowing how to use it – guns can absolutely save lives,” Montano said.

While it was too late for Jackson, Arizona Game and Fish Department, officials said that Montano shooting the bear prevented investigators from trying to find the bear.

“If that bear had not been put down, who knows who else it could have attacked,” Montano said. “And that gives me peace.”

Information released Wednesday by Game and Fish following a necropsy of the bear found nothing abnormal that the bear was healthy and tested negative for rabies.

Still, the community is grieving Jackson’s life.

“We may never know all the details in this, but what I do know is that this mountain is one less person now,” Montano said.

