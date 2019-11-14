Arizonans looking to get services done at MVD offices across the state on Thursday were out of luck for a good portion of the day.

All MVD services were interrupted by a computer outage, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. Services were restored by 1 p.m.

The outage was caused by a "malfunction with a fiber optic line that serves numerous state agencies," the department said.

Third-party offices and ServiceArizona.com were also affected.

The department urged customers to delay office and online visits.