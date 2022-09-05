'Severely neglected' 9-day-old baby dies in Page, mother and caretaker arrested

Police said on May 6, the infant was brought to the emergency room where they were declared deceased a short time later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PAGE, Ariz. — Authorities said two women are facing felony charges for their alleged role in the death of a 9-day-old infant in Page.

Police said on May 6, the infant was brought to the emergency room where they were declared deceased a short time later.

Officials said there was evidence to suggest the infant had been severely neglected.

Police said the infant was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Flagstaff to be examined.

Authorities said the Page Police Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation, which led to the arrest of the infant’s mother, Jessica Seiser, as well as the infant’s caretaker, Nancy Bell.

Police said Seiser and Bell were booked into jail on child abuse charges.

Up to Speed