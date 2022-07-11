Mesa man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing young girl. Authorities say he admitted to the assault

Authorities said the victim told a school resource officer of the abuse that dated back to 2020.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of molesting and having sex with an 11-year-old girl, authorities said.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the victim told a school resource officer that Hugo Molina-Torres had been abusing her since 2020.

Mesa police detectives investigated the allegations and interviewed Hugo Molina-Torres, who police said admitted to the crimes.

“This case is an excellent example of school personnel, law enforcement, and the prosecutor’s office working together to bring justice to a victim of sexual abuse,” stated County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

“Thanks to the courage of this victim, along with the work of the trusted adults in her life, this perpetrator will no longer be able to abuse any other child in our community.”

Molina-Torres was found guilty of molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor and dangerous crimes against children.

