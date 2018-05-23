Tune in tonight, Wednesday for 12 News at 10, to watch Valley moms who are locked and loaded to protect themselves and their families.

For these moms, a day at the range, is home away from home.

“I just love the aspect of shooting and the thrill of it, the empowerment of it” says Kippi Leathan, a retired competitive shooter.

Kipppi Leathan and Debbi Keehart are co-owners of Her Handgun. It’s a firearms training course designed for women—taught by women.

For some women the idea of shooting a gun is intimidating and even met with fear. But Kippi says getting rid of that intimidation is all about “education and unveiling the secrets.”

If you would like to attend a class, practice session or upcoming event, you can visit Her Hangun's website or email info@herhandgun.com.

© 2018 KPNX