Man dies after being pulled from water at Bartlett Lake

A man in his 30s was pulled from the water at Bartlett Lake, officials said. Details surrounding the death are scarce at this time.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being pulled from the water at Bartlett Lake in Arizona during the Labor Day holiday, officials said.

Around noon on Monday, deputies received a call for service for a possible drowning at the lake. As authorities arrived on scene, witnesses stated man was swimming and went underwater.

A witness reportedly was able to pull the man in his 30s out of the water and deputies on scene performed life savings measures, but were unsuccessful. Officials said he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are now investigating this incident.

The man's identity or the cause of his distress what not initially released. This is a developing story. We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

