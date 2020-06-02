An ethics complaint alleges an Arizona lawmaker arranged for the Pinal County sheriff to cancel a property seizure in exchange for a campaign contribution.

The complaint released Wednesday alleges Republican Rep. David Cook promised the donation to Sheriff Mark Lamb if the lawman would halt plans to seize property from the family of a lobbyist with whom Cook is accused of having a romantic relationship.

Lamb says he was never offered a donation.

He says he canceled the seizure so his agency could develop protocols for property seizures.

RELATED: Former lobbyist claims harassment by AZ lawmaker wasn't fully investigated