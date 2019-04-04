LAKE PLEASANT, Ariz. - After a pair of bald eagles at Lake Pleasant lost four eggs, their nest on the Arizona Game and Fish Department's eagle cam lays empty.

AZGFD said any hope of another hatchling coming from this nest will have to wait at least another year.

On Tuesday, the female eagle destroyed the egg she laid 37 days prior. Game and Fish said she may have sensed an abnormality in the egg.

The typical incubation period for a bald eagle egg is 35 days.

According to AZGFD, the nesting eagles attracted more than 367,000 views over the weekend as those tuning into the livestream waited for the egg to hatch.

The nesting pair had lost their three other eggs to predators. AZGFD said the first and third eggs were eaten by ravens, and the second was eaten or damaged by a ringtail.

The department hopes the pair will return to the site next year and try again.

Well, at least the bald eagle is no longer endangered in Arizona.