Kingman man wins $143K playing 'Fantasy 5' lottery game

The 74-year-old man is the Jackpocket app's biggest winner in Arizona, according to a release.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A Kingman man just won more than $140,000 playing the state lottery, officials said.

The man, identified as Richard W. by officials, played the "Fantasy 5" lottery game on Aug. 19 via the Jackpocket mobile app and won $143,000.

According to officials, Jackpocket is an app that offers users a secure way to play official state lottery games on their smartphones. Richard has reportedly been a player since January 2023.

The winning numbers were 3, 5, 8, 23 and 41.

