PHOENIX - Sen. John McCain took to Twitter to wish his wife Cindy McCain a happy birthday, sharing a new photo of himself.

In the photo, the senator sits tall next to his wife. He's wearing a blue jacket and a walking boot on his left foot. The couple's dog is at their feet.

Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife @cindymccain - you make us very proud! pic.twitter.com/Xln5OOvQKJ — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 20, 2018

John and Cindy McCain celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary last week.

Sen. McCain hasn't been seen in the last five months since he left Washington D.C. He's been battling a deadly form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma at his Sedona Ranch.

His memoir, "The Restless Wave," is set to be released Tuesday.

HBO released a trailer for its documentary centered on McCain last week.

