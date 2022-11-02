Telescope created by NASA and UArizona captures its first image of space

The James Webb Telescope launched into orbit on Christmas of last year was able to snap pictures of stars for scientists to use for their initial mission.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A NASA telescope has seen its first-star thanks to UArizona.

The James Webb Telescope that launched into orbit last year was able to snap pictures of stars for scientists to use for their initial mission.

UArizona helped NASA install a camera into the telescope to capture images of stars around space.

Astronomers from UArizona and NASA teamed up to create infrared eyes on the telescope which allow it to look deeper into space than ever before to see stars and galaxies according to a university press release.

Bonus image! When it’s time to focus, sometimes you need to take a good look at yourself.



This “selfie” taken by Webb of its primary mirror was not captured by an externally mounted engineering camera, but with a special lens within its NIRCam instrument. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/XtzCdktrCA — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 11, 2022

The process to capture the starlight mosaic began on February 2 and lasted nearly 25 hours according to the press release.

The first image captured by Webb will now give NASA the ability to align and focus the telescope to get new images of space this summer.

Up to Speed