A suspect fired a shotgun at a fleeing car at a rest stop between Phoenix and Casa Grande early Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A person with a shotgun approached a parked car and tapped the gun on the window. The victim fled as the suspect fired at the vehicle, according to DPS.

Troopers and Casa Grand police officers located the suspects and arrested them in Casa Grande.

The victim was uninjured and stayed at the scene, troopers said.

The rest area is on the eastbound I-10 at milepost 182 near Sacaton. The I-10 goes southbound at this section of the interstate.