Maybe it's a family tradition, or maybe it's something you've always wanted to do but just haven't. But starting next month, you can cut down your own Christmas tree from one of Arizona's beautiful forests.

Both Tonto and Coconino National Forests are offering limited Christmas tree permits for the 2018 holiday season.

And you have to act fast! Permits are sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting in November. Once, you have a permit you have until Dec. 24 to cut down your tree.

Here's how to purchase the permits:

Coconino National Forest Christmas tree permits

Forest officials say there will be a total of 1,100 Christmas tree permits available starting Nov. 16 at the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim ranger stations. The permits costs $15 and will be limited to one per household.

This year, the Flagstaff Ranger Station will be selling 200 permits for Pinyon and Juniper trees in two designated Christmas tree cutting areas in Flagstaff. Officials say 300 permits for Mogollon Rim trees, including Fir, Pinyon, Pine and Pondersa Pine, will also be sold in Flagstaff.

The Mogollon Rim Ranger Station will sell 600 permits for designated Christmas tree cutting areas along the rim. There, Fir, Pinyon, Pine and Pondersa Pine trees may be cut.

Permit-holders can cut down their tree as soon as they purchase the permit.

According to forest officials, all the Coconino National Forest permits sold out in the first week of sales in 2017.

Flagstaff Ranger Station

5075 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff, AZ

Mogollon Rim Ranger Station

8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack, AZ

Tonto National Forest Christmas tree permits

You can also get Christmas trees in the Tonto National Forest. Like Coconino permits, it costs $15, but the rules are a bit different.

Starting Nov. 13, permits will be sold at the Phoenix, Mesa, Payson and Cave Creek Tonto National Forest offices. One buyer can buy permits for up to four households, but one permit is only good for one tree.

Permit-holders can start cutting down trees as early as Nov. 17.

Forest officials did not say how many permits will be sold this year, but they did say they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Phoenix office

2324 E. McDowell Rd. Phoenix, AZ

Mesa office

5140 E. Ingram St. Mesa, AZ

Payson office

1009 E. Highway 260 Payson, AZ

Cave Creek office

40202 N. Cave Creek Rd Scottsdale, AZ

© 2018 KPNX