Don't feel like cooking this Christmas? There are a number of Valley-area restaurants that are open to get a good meal.

Local Eats

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails in downtown Phoenix will be open and serving up fun Christmas themed pop-up cocktails.

Mastro's restaurant locations in Scottsdale are open.

Wigwam Arizona Resort in Litchfield Park is offering a Christmas Buffet from noon to 4 p.m.

Gila River Hotels and Casino will offer special holiday meals on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tomaso's Italian Restaurant in Phoenix also put together a special menu for the holiday. They'll be open until 9 p.m.

Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale offered a Christmas Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Zuzu restaurant is open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rustler's Rooste in Phoenix is open for business until 8 p.m.

Chains Restaurants

Boston Market

Denny's

IHOP

Starbucks

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

