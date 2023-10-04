FBI issues warning about 'juice jacking.' Here's what you should know

Warnings have been issued by FBI and FCC.

PHOENIX — They may be convenient, but they could also cost you.

The FBI and FCC are warning people of hackers using public USB charging stations to get into your phone or tablet and steal your passwords and bank account information.

Whether in your hotel room or at the airport, any place where anyone can plug their phone into a USB is at risk.

Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead. pic.twitter.com/9T62SYen9T — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 6, 2023

Michele Bush, the owner of Loehrs Forensics in Phoenix, said once someone plugs their phone directly into a public USB port, it only takes about two minutes for someone to get ahold of your private information."

"It is a very normal function, so therefore, it can be very easy for hackers," Bush said.

Bush says people will get a prompt on their phone after plugging in that will ask them if they will allow the device to access their device. Similar to when people plug their phone or tablet into a computer.

She said if people click "allow," the hackers get in, but even unlocking your device is enough. She recommends unplugging your device immediately.

The cable itself can also lead to problems. If you find a random cable already plugged into one of these USB ports - don't use it.

“Being aware of what type of cable you're plugging into your phone will determine what kind of access you're giving somebody,” Bush said.

Some phones are also more susceptible to hacking. Bush said Androids are historically more vulnerable to hacking. While iPhones have improved security measures, she says, that doesn't mean they are invulnerable to hacking.

The best way to avoid this happening, according to the FCC, is to use AC power outlets instead of USB ports. Also, use a cable that only charges and doesn't allow transferring data.

