Friend remembers women killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 60

MORRISTOWN, Arizona — Five people were killed in a wrong-way collision Friday night, near Morristown, along a popular route between Kingman and Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a 2005 Nissan Titan pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 60, when it collided with a 2020 Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of the truck, who is identified as 37-year-old Michael Sytsma of Cave Creek, was killed in the collision. All four occupants of the SUV were also killed. Three of the occupants were related.

A family friend tells 12 News that Akayla Cuthbertson and her friend Jessica Harris, along with Harris’ Grandmother Shirley House and a teenaged relative of Harris were in the SUV travelling to Kingman to celebrate the Easter holiday.

“Jessica was very logical,” said Gina Manross, a close friend of Jessica and Akayla. “She was extremely funny, too.”

According to Manross, Jessica babysat some children that gave her so much joy to be around.

“Akayla was more emotional, she was very sweet, she always considered everyone’s feelings,” said Manross.

Cuthbertson, Harris and Manross had plans of starting a clinic someday together.

“Akayla was going to be a psych doctor and Jessica was going to be a therapist,” said Manross. “We had plans to all move to Phoenix together and open up our own mental health clinic.”

According to court paperwork, Sytsma was arrested in a 2008 incident extreme driving under the influence.