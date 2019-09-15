PHOENIX — A man in his 60s was rescued from his car after it crashed into a canal in Laveen late Saturday, fire crews said.

Captain Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department said the car crashed into the canal near 35th Avenue and Carver Road at a "precarious angle, presenting challenges for rescue crews."

Fire crews used a Holmatro tool, often referred to as “the jaws of life,” to remove the roof of the car and rescue the man.

Phoenix Fire Department

The man is in stable condition, but was taken to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.