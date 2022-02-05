Fallen heroes honored at Peace Officers Memorial Monday

The 48th annual service paid tribute to the now 388 officers from local, county, and federal agencies who died protecting the community.

PHOENIX — The names of 26 men and women who lost their lives in 2021 while in the line of duty were added to the Arizona Peace Officers Memorial and honored on Monday.

The 48th annual service paid tribute to the now 388 officers from local, county, and federal agencies who died protecting the community.

“It was really emotional,” said Kamellia Kellywood. “It’s different coming back as a past survivor, even more knowing there are more officers that have fallen.”

Kellywood’s husband, Officer David Kellywood of the White Mountain Apache Tribal police department was shot and killed on February 20, 2020.

He had only been with the department for nine months.

“The shooter was someone he grew up with, lived across the street from each other, so that was very hard,” Kellywood said.

The couple had two boys, they were just three and five years old when he died.

A riderless horse, a motorcycle procession, and a roll call of each fallen officer’s name and End of Watch were among the tributes.

“It was nice to see the community come together, and families share stories and just unite,” said Joel Santiago. “He loved us, but he definitely loved his job and loved being out in the community.”

Santiago’s father, Officer Tyler Britt was about to reach 20 years as a Chandler Police Officer when he died after complications from COVID-19.

“It was before there was a vaccine, so that was tough,” he added.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Governor Dough Ducey made a call for unity and support for the men and women in the line of duty.

“We must support them, and we must support their families, just as the families supported their calling,” said Brnovich.

Brnovich serves as the Chairman of the Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Board, which oversees the maintenance of the Memorial and organizes the annual service.

“Tonight, is a night to honor them,” said Ducey. “Hopefully we can turn the tied back to just respecting the people that signed up for a very dangerous job.”

The service ended with a candlelight vigil, a rifle salute, and a helicopter flyover.

The memorial was originally dedicated on May 20, 1988. Former Attorney General Bob Corbin worked with the Arizona Legislature to establish the Memorial, said the AG’s office in a press release.

