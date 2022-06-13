Boat trip passenger drowns in Colorado River

Sheetal Patel, 47, drowned while on a commercial river trip on Saturday, officials say.

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — A woman visiting from out of state drowned in the Colorado River over the weekend, officials with the National Park Service said.

On June 11, 47-year-old Sheetal Patel of Chattanooga, Tennessee entered the canyon for a multi-day boating trip along the Colorado River.

Patel had paused for a break near Pipe Creek Beach when she was caught by the river's current and pulled deeper into the water.

Officials say that commercial guides were able to reach Patel and pull her out of the river to begin CPR. NPS search and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to help with resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful.

Patel was pronounced deceased on the scene by park rangers.

No additional information has been released at this time, but officials say that NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

Hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page provided by NPS.

