'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video

ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.

The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all Black, were charged with murder in Nichols' death.

The footage shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities throughout the attack. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

On Friday, 12News Anchor/Reporter Jonathan McCall met with community leaders to have a frank discussion on policing in America.

Numerous Arizona officials reacted after the video's release. Here's a look at some of their reactions:

Governor Katie Hobbs:

“There are no words when these unnecessary and unjust deaths occur at the hands of law enforcement, and I share in the outrage and horror that is felt. Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old father and he deserved to grow old and watch his child grow up. I send my deep condolences to his family and the Memphis community at this time. We need accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oaths, and we need to restore the public’s trust in the institution. I’m committed to solutions that center public safety and take a holistic approach to the community safety interventions available to address crime and people in need of help. As we respond to the police footage, I want to echo the call of Tyre’s mother for protests to remain peaceful.”

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone:

“This event depicts the worst in human behavior and abuse by law enforcement. I have the utmost respect for Chief Davis’ honesty. I believe all law enforcement leaders should have the courage and commitment when addressing any type of police brutality in our communities.”

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan:

I am deeply troubled by the circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Quite frankly, what is seen on the video released is infuriating and offensive to the noble profession I love. I condemn the actions of those responsible. One of the core principles of policing is respecting the sanctity of life. The actions of those individuals go against that principle as well as the culture, training and values instilled in law enforcement officers.

I understand that trust is the foundation of policing and we work hard every day to cultivate and maintain that trust. It saddens me that again, the actions of a few, have the capacity to cast a broad negative brush on the law enforcement profession.

I am proud to lead the members of this department who put their lives on the line everyday as they strive to protect the community they serve with pride and dignity. I commit to pushing our department to be a self-assessing, self-correcting agency with a strong process for accountability. I am grateful for the community’s partnership in maintaining a safe and vibrant city.





Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg:

Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police:

Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego:

The American dream is not possible until Black Americans can live without the threat of police brutality.



Tyre Nichols deserved his American dream. Those responsible for his death must be held to account – and we must change policing to protect our communities without fear. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 28, 2023

Congressman Raul Grijalva:

Tyre Nichols was murdered by Memphis police.



Too many like Tyre, Black and Brown people, have died at the hands of police with impunity.



My thoughts are with his family, friends, and community as they face this trauma and demand accountability and justice for his death. pic.twitter.com/fbSkbvhDCj — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 28, 2023

Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton:

As many across the nation have just done, I watched the horrific actions officers took against Tyre Nichols. It was challenging for me to watch -- specifically as a black man and a father of two young black sons. My heart grieves for Tyre’s family, and I am compelled to express my disgust towards the reprehensible actions of the officers.

As public servants, we must do more to prevent these tragedies from occurring. We must continue having difficult conversations and working alongside the community to build a future where everyone is treated with respect and decency.

As City Manager, I remain committed to holding City of Phoenix employees accountable to these basic principles. I commend the City of Memphis for their swift and decisive disciplinary measures to hold the officers involved accountable for their appalling actions.

Phoenix Law Enforcement Association:

"The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association has viewed the abhorrent and disturbing footage of five Memphis police officers violently assaulting Tyre Nichols resulting in his death. The behavior displayed in the video is not reflective of the ethics and standards we teach our police officers. We mourn the loss of Mr. Nichols and grieve with his family and the community tonight. These police officers must be held accountable for this senseless loss of life."

Chris Paul:

Change is needed at all levels and we all need to do our part. We can’t lose our humanity as a society.



To the Nichols’ family and Memphis community, my heart is with you tonight. — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 28, 2023

Reverend Jarrett Maupin:

“The death of Tyre Nichols is a tragedy that horrifically highlights the continuing problems with use of force and excessive force within police departments across the nation. Perhaps now, with such vivid disregard for the sanctity of human life caught on camera, policy makers from Congress to city councils will find the courage to demand new standards of decency and restraint in policing…

“Memphis, like Phoenix, must be scrutinized and held to account over the actions of its police force. The fact that 5 black officers killed a black man is irrelevant. Police brutality is not and never has been synonymous with race or racism. Police brutality has everything to do with the content of one’s character and nothing to do with color of one’s skin. Justice should be swift and thorough to set an example that will prevent such senseless and callous and wanton violence from happening in Memphis again. I have sent a letter in support of the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s call for the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately intervene in this outrageous matter…

“To the general public, in Memphis and elsewhere, I urge activists to remain faithful to the tenants of non-violence. While protests will happen, and should, violence can never justify more violence. The path of civility and accountability will honor Tyre Nichols and help the civil rights movement to maintain the moral high ground as we push - all over the country - for a more perfect Union…

“Lastly, we pray for law enforcement and for communities all over America that are dealing with estrangement and hostility that stems from significant and historical system problems. Only with renewed trust between those endeavoring to do the most good can we expect to heal the nation. It is still a fact that the vast majority of Americans want to live in a nation of goodness. We pray that God heals the hurt of the Nichols family and that we learn from this moment of raw, uninhibited, unjustified rage to bring much needed change to policing in America.”

