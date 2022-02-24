x
Arizona

Arizona leaders react to Russian invasion of Ukraine

As tensions continue to rise, Arizona leaders have been quick to react to the latest turn of events.

ARIZONA, USA — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.  

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema

Congressman Paul Gosar

Rep. Tom O'Halleran

Senator Mark Kelly:

"Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is unprovoked and unjust. I am thinking tonight of the Ukrainian people, who want nothing but peace, yet are now under attack and in a war for their homeland.

“The United States, alongside our NATO allies, must be resolute in our support for the Ukrainian people. And we must work to quickly impose the maximum sanctions on Putin and the Russian government.

“Putin has chosen a devastating and illegal war. He bears responsibility and must be held to account.”

U.S. Representative Greg Stanton

Congressman Andy Biggs

State Senator Wendy Rogers

Congressman Raul Grijalva

Congressman David Schweikert

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko

