11-year-old Arizona girl made it to the Spelling Bee finals

Aliyah Alpert of Prescott successfully spelled words like "nuciform" and "dyspathy" before stumbling on "ajivika" during the national Spelling Bee this week.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Aliyah Alpert, a sixth-grader from Prescott, tied for ninth place in Thursday's national Scripps Spelling Bee competition.

The 11-year-old was one of the youngest finalists to make it to the last stretch of the tournament before she was eliminated after she stumbled on spelling "ajivika," a word used to describe a member of a nontheistic religious sect founded by a contemporary of the Buddha.

Alpert had successfully mastered spelling challenging words like "nuciform," "trevally," and "croupous" before she was eliminated.

Harini Logan, a 14-year-old from San Antonio, ended up winning the competition.

Alpert was the only competitor from Arizona to reach this round of the tournament.

This was Alpert’s fourth time representing Yavapai County and her third year competing at the state-level spelling competition.

According to her Spelling Bee profile, Alpert loves reading "Lord of the Rings" books and drawing horses. She hopes to someday become a veterinarian.

#Speller87 Aliyah Alpert from Arizona has spelled the word ajivika incorrectly. An ajivika is a member of a nontheistic religious sect founded by a contemporary of the Buddha. https://t.co/1HnC4GBueL #spellingbee — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

