Arizona expands family leave benefits for state employees

PHOENIX — Arizona's state employees will now be eligible to receive up to 12 weeks of paid family leave following a birth or adoption of a child.

The Arizona Department of Administration announced Thursday that eligible state workers can begin to receive the extra paid time off starting this month.

These new family leave benefits allow more flexibility for state employees and prioritize important bonding time for families! They will also strengthen the state’s retention and recruitment efforts and keep the state competitive for top talent! https://t.co/OnuH3R4oz3 — ArizonaDOA (@ArizonaDOA) September 7, 2023

Couples who are both state employees can now each receive 12 weeks of paid family leave instead of sharing the benefit.

“These new paid family leave benefits allow more flexibility for state employees and prioritize important bonding time for families,” ADOA Director Elizabeth Alvarado-Thorson said in a statement.

The state is also increasing the amount of earned sick leave time an employee may use each year to care for a sick family member from 40 to 480 hours.

