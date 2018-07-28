CHANDLER, Ariz. —

As students prepare to return to school, athletic trainers from around the Valley gathered in Chandelr Saturday to discuss the best ways to help keep student-athletes safe.

Chandler and Gilbert Public Schools teamed up with Dignity Health and A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine for the workshop.

“When you’re dealing with a very critical issue, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong," said Suzie Squires of Dignity Health. "If any misstep, or miscommunication happens, it could really be a dire situation."

The workshop brought together trainers from throughout the Valley, with EMTs, coaches, and even student trainers.

The group discussed best practices for assessment, treatment, and communication. Rescuers say it’s important when they show up that everyone’s on the same page.

“All that information that we get from the athletic trainers is huge when we make our decisions on how we’re going to treat them,and also the treatments that they can do before we even get there,” said paramedic and firefighter Brendon Trayner of the Gilbert Fire Department.

One particular area of focus was how to treat a player suffering from a spinal or head injury, which are areas of increased concern in recent years.

“They’re on coaches minds, they’re on our minds, they’re on athletic trainer’s minds. We’re all worried about these injuries, because of the potential of life-long implications,” said Dr. Matthew Hansen of OrthoArizona.

Of course the Phoenix heat is always a concern and experts warned parents and athletes that drinking water at game time isn’t enough.

“You have to start hydrating early – like days before. Drinking a bottle of water before the game is not hydration,” Trayner said.

Organizers also emphasized that many often don’t realize how highly-trained trainers are, and that they need the trust of parents, coaches, and first-responders alike.

“One thing that I didn't know when I started helping with this program a few years ago is that these athletic trainers at the high schools and the junior highs are really, really highly educated," Trayner said. "Your kids are in really, really good hands."

