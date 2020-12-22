8 abuse suits filed in Arizona against Boy Scout councils

Arizona joined other states in extending the rights of such victims to sue their alleged assailants.

Eight lawsuits filed Monday allege that Boy Scout leaders in Arizona sexually abused children dating back decades.

The lawsuits signal what is expected to be a flood of lawsuits before the end of 2020 for childhood sex abuse victims who now are 30 years old or older.

Arizona joined other states in extending the rights of such victims to sue their alleged assailants.

Arizona lawmakers gave abuse victims until their 30th birthday to sue which is a decade longer than before.

They also opened a one-time window for victims who’ve missed the cutoff, who now have until the end of 2020 to file suit.