A child was found dead near the Arizona-Mexico border Wednesday morning.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents reported they found two women from India who told them the girl was traveling with others after being dropped off by smugglers. The smugglers ordered the group to cross the border in a location that was dangerous.

The women told agents a woman and two children separated from them a few hours earlier.

CBP said the women were taken into custody as they started the search for the others. Soon after, the girl's remains were found by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Her body was found a mile away from the border. She was believed to be 7 years old.

They also found footprints that showed two people had crossed back into Mexico.

CBP Protection’s Air and Marine Operations and the National Guard, along with other entities started a search by air and land, but no one else was found, according to CBP.

CBP and Mexican authorities searched the area on both sides of the border, but they couldn’t locate the two missing people.

It was about 108 degrees in the area during the day Wednesday.

