FORT MCDOWELL INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed on the outskirts of Phoenix and news video showed wreckage and an apparent burned area in a farm field.

According to the Fort McDowell Fire Department, two people are dead.

Rural-Metro Fire Department Shawn Gilleland said the crash occurred Tuesday morning on the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation near Fountain Hills.

Authorities revealed witnesses heard a boom and looked up and saw helicopter falling.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter was a Bell 206B and the pilot had departed from Falcon Field.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University released a statement Tuesday confirming that one of the people killed was Rucie Moore, professor and helicopter program chair at the university.

Moore had been a full-time faculty member at Embry-Riddle for about one year, before that, he spent five years as an adjunct professor for both the Embry-Riddle Prescott and Worldwide campuses.

Before Embry-Riddle, Morre was a helicopter test pilot for the U.S. Army.