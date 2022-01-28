1 wounded, 1 dead after shooting in Pima County

Authorities have arrested 74-year-old Leslie Parker on suspicion of shooting a man and woman in Catalina on Thursday.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A 74-year-old man was taken into custody Friday morning on suspicion of shooting two people, killing one of them, in Catalina.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office said Leslie Parker is accused of shooting a man and woman on Thursday in the 3900 Block of East Blue Moon Trail.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Paul Koch, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Parker was booked into the Pima County jail on a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities did not disclose a possible motive the suspect had for shooting the victims.

