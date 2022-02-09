Police say the 19-year-old father 'deliberately' put his son in the vehicle so the child 'would not be a disturbance while in the house.'

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A 1-year-old boy has died after police say he was deliberately left inside a hot car on a warm summer day in Tuscarawas County.

The child's father first brought him to the emergency room of Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover Thursday afternoon, where the toddler was subsequently pronounced dead. New Philadelphia detectives began investigating, per protocol, but during initial questioning found the father had been giving "inconsistent information."

As more evidence was gathered, officers confronted the father again, and it was then that 19-year-old Landon Parrot told them what really happened to his son. According New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin, Parrot told them the boy died after being left in the car for roughly five hours. In addition, Parrot apparently put him in the vehicle on purpose so he "would not be a disturbance while in the house."

Parrot was subsequently arrested and charged with his son's murder, along with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. He is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Officials have yet to release the name of the deceased child. The matter remains under investigation.

