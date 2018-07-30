(NBC News) If you still have the urge for a late summer getaway, there might be a nice surprise waiting when you go to make reservations.

Experts say it's much cheaper to buy most anything related to travel in August.

"As kids head back to school you start to see demand slow, even as early as mid August, so it's a great time to find deals," says travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.

Tornatore says finding deals on hotels and resorts isn't really that hard.

"Definitely look at destinations where the temperatures are high because you'll find the prices will be low," she advises.

For example, New Orleans and Houston are two cities where four-star properties will only cost around $100 per night.

