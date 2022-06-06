Photo gives a look back at Phoenix's 32nd Street from 1981

The black and white photo gives us a glimpse of what the bustling roadway looked like in the Valley more than 40 years ago.

PHOENIX — If you're anything like me, you've probably got the '80s on your mind thanks to the recent release of season 4 of the popular Netflix hit, "Stranger Things."

From the far-out neon fashion to the catchy Kate Bush song that is currently stuck in my head, I can't seem to get enough of the decade. And thanks to the City of Phoenix Facebook page, we get to see a little of what Phoenix looked like more than four decades ago.

Well, a street, anyways.

On Monday, the city shared a black and white photo from 1981 of 32nd Street looking south from Lincoln. It's a great shot of the busy roadway.

A telephoto lens view of 32nd Street looking south from Lincoln in 1981 shows how the road drops down from the foothills... Posted by City of Phoenix, AZ USA on Monday, June 6, 2022

In the photo, you can see how the road goes down into the foothills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. According to the post, the photo was shared by Steve Schumacher.

There's definitely not as much vegetation in that same spot today as there was back then. But it's still very much a big part of Phoenix's busy roadways.

Do you have any vintage photos of Arizona? Send them to us via email to connect@12news.com.

