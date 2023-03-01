What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest

CPR training gives you the skills and confidence to help save a life

PHOENIX — Do you know what to do when someone goes into cardiac arrest?

Unless it’s required, many people don’t think about taking CPR training.

“A cardiac arrest is where your heart is suddenly stopped or is quivering. It’s not beating normally,” said Jamie Phillips, the director of American Emergency Response Training.

It can happen anywhere at any time. What do you do if someone has collapsed and is not breathing?

Phillips says to call 911 and immediately start CPR.

“’Hey buddy, are you ok?’ and they’re not breathing normally. We’re going to get on that chest and give them CPR,” said Phillips.

The sooner, the better to increase the chances of survival. The blood is not flowing and could cause severe organ damage. Timing is everything.

“Every minute that they go without. Lowers their chance of survival by 10%,” says Phillips.

CPR will buy time for the patient until paramedics arrive, but an AED or automated external defibrillator is the preferred tool, and Phillips says all organizations should have one available.

The AED gives the user voice instructions for each step.

The device will give the patient the necessary shocks to the heart that are needed until paramedics arrive.

Phillips says CPR training is simple and could save a life.

“Access, alert and attend. Get them that CPR,” said Phillips.

If you’re interested in learning CPR, American Emergency Response Training offers free classes https://www.ertcpr.com/

