Phoenix firefighters rescue 4 hikers in single day

After 4 mountain rescues in one day, the Phoenix Fire Department wants to remind hikers to stay smart during extreme weather conditions.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department made four mountain rescues from Camelback Mountain Thursday, and now officials are the department is urging hikers to "Stay Summer Smart."

With extreme heat temperatures swarming the southwest, hiking in high temperatures can be dangerous no matter how young or fit you are, and these rescues are examples.

Two of July 15 incidents include:

Firefighters gaining access to the top of Camelback Mountain on the Echo Canyon Trail for a fit 33-year-old male who overheated and became dehydrated after hiking in hot summer temperatures.

Around noon a crew rescued a family of five, who are visiting from out of state. The family had been hiking for several hours when they became dehydrated and overheated.

In June, the United Phoenix Firefighters Association asked Phoenix's Parks & Recreation Board to close down Camelback and Piestewa when there is an extreme heat warning, which was approved on July 13 and will begin Friday, July 16 -- one day after Phoenix Fire had to make several rescues.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board approved a pilot program on Tuesday that will restrict access to trails on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect. #HikeRight https://t.co/bhdt94yFjr — Phoenix Parks and Recreation (@PhoenixParks) July 14, 2021

The Phoenix Fire Department captain is reminding everyone to be safe and stay aware of the environment and its condition.

For tips on staying safe on the trails, 12 News has interviewed fire personnel. You can find those tips in the links below.

