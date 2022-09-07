Maricopa County officials limiting monkeypox vaccine to those with known cases

The county has recorded four more cases of monkeypox this week.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County officials are working to secure more monkeypox vaccines from state and federal agencies as the county records more cases.

The county recorded four additional cases this week bringing the total to five cases of the virus.

While they are working to get more of the vaccines, health officials are limiting the current supply to those who need it most.

"Monkeypox is still a rare disease. It is not as easily transmitted as COVID-19 for example," Dr. Nick Staab with the county explained.

The virus starts with a fever but other symptoms include:

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

"While we do have vaccine and treatment for monkeypox. Most cases of monkeypox don't require any treatment," Staab said. "They're relatively mild cases and individuals recover in a matter of weeks."

