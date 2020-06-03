PHOENIX — A third person in Arizona have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the state Department of Health Services announced Friday.

The test is a "presumptive positive," meaning it has been confirmed by the state but has not been confirmed by the CDC yet.

The case is a woman in her 40s who is currently hospitalized.

Her exposure is still under investigation. It was not immediately known whether she contracted the disease through community spread or by contact with another known person with COVID-19.

State and local public health are investigating to identify any other people who may have been exposed.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly evolving and based on events in other states, we expect additional cases and community spread in Arizona,” Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director, said in a statement.

“Keeping Arizonans safe and healthy is our number one priority and we are confident the public health system in Arizona is well prepared to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The second person in Arizona to be diagnosed with coronavirus was announced earlier this week. That person is also a presumptive positive case.

That person was in Maricopa County, just like the first case. The first person has since recovered and has been released from quarantine.

Both of those cases were travel-related.

RELATED: Second person tests 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus in Arizona

Fifty-one people in Arizona have been tested so far for coronavirus. Fifteen are pending and 33 are ruled out.

COVID-19 is believed to spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

