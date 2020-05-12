HonorHealth rehearses vaccine process 10 days before dosing will begin

PHOENIX — HonorHealth held a COVID-19 vaccine administration rehearsal on Friday to prepare for dosing to begin as early as Dec. 15.
The site was set near Loop 101 and I-17. The process was timed down to the second to ensure maximum efficacy as HonorHealth is intending to vaccinate up to 1,500 front line workers and other phase one A population individuals a day.
The vaccines will be stored in a location on site in six sub-zero freezers with enough storage in each to hold thousands of doses. The staff and volunteers have set a goal to dose 130 people within an hour.
HonorHealth is hoping that, with the system in place, they will be able to get people in and out within 30 minutes.
