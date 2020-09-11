7-day average of known COVID-19 cases in Arizona up 319% since Oct. 1

These five graphs visualize the increasing usage of coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage, and ventilator usage since Oct. 1.

ARIZONA, USA — The 7-day average of coronavirus cases in Arizona has been steadily increasing since the beginning of October. The increase in the 7-day case average is now at 319% since Oct. 1.

The 7-day average of coronavirus deaths, as well as ICU bed use, inpatient bed use, and ventilators in use, has also consistently been increasing since the beginning of October, visualized in the five graphs below.

The data below was found on the Arizona Department of Health Service's (ADHS) coronavirus data dashboard.

The data in the five graphs below, and more, can be seen on the department's website here.

319%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 319% increase since the beginning of October. The 7-day average reported Monday at 1,854.17 is the highest 7-day case average that the state has seen since Aug. 6.

71%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 71% increase since the beginning of October. The 7-day average reported Monday at 26 is the highest 7-day death average that the state has seen since Sept. 9.

134%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also been rising, with a 134% increase since the beginning of October.

This number is now the highest the state has seen since Aug. 26. The total ICU bed occupancy in the state is also at 17%.

110%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients has also seen a spike, with a 110% increase since Oct. 1.

This number is now the highest it has been since Aug. 14. Thankfully, total bed occupancy is still low, at 14%.

37%: Increase in total ventilators in use

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 196% ventilator-use increase, from 48 reported on Oct. 1 to 142 reported on Nov. 9.

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona, according to the ADHS website, has seen a 37% increase since Oct. 1.