Yuma seeing more than twice the national average of COVID-19 cases per capita

PHOENIX — A FDA government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

The vaccine can’t get to Arizona hospitals soon enough, many overwhelmed with rising cases and close to capacity.

Yuma seeing more than twice the national average of cases per capita.

“The whole world’s going through the same thing, everybody. We are double the US rate, 118 daily cases, Arizona rate is 75,” said CEO and President of Yuma Regional Medical Center, Dr. Robert Trenschel.

YRMC staff are working around the clock to care for COVID patients.

The hospital is the largest provider within a 100 miles, serving more than 100 thousand people. The two closest cities are Phoenix and San Diego.

“All we have is us. We can’t pull from a larger system like a Banner or Common Spirit, we are it,” said Dr. Trenschel.

YRMC has ample clinical space and Dr. Trenschel brought in 30 seasonal staff, but not nearly enough to meet the need.

“What you can’t do is bring in the nurses, staff to care for those patients. We may bring in 30 nurses but what if you have 25 out with COVID, not because of their job but out in the community.”

They ended elective surgeries last week and have had to transfer 20 patients to other hospitals as the surge line expands. However, Dr. Trenschel says he’s proud of his staff’s determination and hopeful for the vaccine to come.

“It feels like a race to the finish line right, we have to get the vaccine out to enough people to prevent any more deaths, we don’t want people to die,” said Dr. Trenschel.