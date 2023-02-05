New study: Arizona ranks worst state for mental healthcare access

The new study was done by QuoteWizard through Lending Tree.

ARIZONA, USA — A new study suggests Arizona is the worst state when it comes to mental healthcare access.

The study, which was done by QuoteWizard through Lending Tree, points to anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts as contributors to these findings.

12News spoke to Lending Tree analyst Rob Bhatt.

He said in the study, each state was surveyed for several factors.

Here's a snapshot of their key findings for Arizona:

24% of residents have a mental illness

64% of residents with a mental illness are not receiving care

15% of people with mental illness do not have health insurance

Bhatt said stigmas associated with therapy contributed to hesitation when it comes to seeking help.

"When we have a friend who quits smoking or takes up exercise, we commend them, we should commend them when they take control of their mental health too."

12News spoke to family therapist, Victoria Secrist.

She said navigating the system is even challenging for her at times and she's in the industry.

"For your average person who is trying to access this care and these benefits, it can feel nearly impossible at times," she explained.

Access is a big factor as well.

The study showed 64% of people are not receiving care and that's due to several hurdles, that suggested Arizona is failing when it comes to feasible professional mental health assistance.

With a quarter of Arizonans experiencing a range of tough emotions, Secrist said she's finding younger generations are seeking therapy sessions, which is step one.

"Whenever a client comes through my door for the first time, I'm sure to validate them, like you made it, this is the hardest part right here was getting through this door and you did it."

A recent NPR report showed social media, a cheaper method of some mental healthcare advice, can be both a gift and a curse among younger users. Secrist said those seeking therapists should use caution.

"I would hope that people are trying to find legitimate sources out there, there are plenty of licensed therapists who have accounts on social media, that have accurate factual information."

Another battle, Secrist stresses, is Arizona has barriers between minors and mental healthcare access.

"The age of consent is 18 and another barrier if your parents are separated or divorced consent has to be obtained by each parent."

Ultimately, awareness and access are vital to creating change within our community and within our state.

