The Innings Festival has announced its lineup for the second annual event and it's jam packed with musical greats.

Sheryl Crow, Jimmy Eat World, Cake, Grouplove and Blues Traveler are all set to perform at the two-day Tempe fest with Eddie Vedder and Incubus headlining.

Though there will be performances from 18 artists on two stages, the Innings Festival is not just about music. The baseball-themed festival will also include appearances by MLB greats Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy, Sean Casey, Huston Street and even former Diamondback fan favorite Eric Byrnes.

The festival, scheduled for March 2 and 3 at Tempe Beach Park, takes place in the middle of Arizona's spring training season, which brings in fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Texas Rangers.

The Innings Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the same group that runs Lollapalooza in Chicago and Austin City Limits. The group premiered the event catering to spring training crowds in March 2018.

Tickets are available now with two-day general admission starting at $153 and one-day tickets starting at $99. Tickets can be purchased on the Innings Festival website.

Here's the full lineup:

Saturday

Incubus

Sheryl Crow

Cake

Grouplove

Blues Traveler

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers

Guster

Black Pistol Fire

Dorothy

The Baseball Project

Sunday

Eddie Vedder

Jimmy Eat World

Band of Horses

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Shakey Graves

Liz Phair

Mat Kearney

G. Love and Special Sauce