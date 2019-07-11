Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting BB guns and pellet guns at multiple vehicles, residences, restaurants and convenience stores in Phoenix, Surprise and Glendale last month.

The Phoenix Police Department announced Thursday that 19-year-old Justin Krause and 18-year-old Jeremy Watson were booked into jail and charged with six counts of drive-by shooting and three counts of criminal damage.

There were approximately 50 incidents of people shooting BB guns and pellet guns at vehicles, residences, restaurants and convenience stores in Phoenix, Surprise and Glendale between Oct. 20 and Oct. 29.

Some of the locations were occupied when the shootings took place.

The cost of the damage is estimated at $20,000 or more.

Phoenix Police Department

Phoenix Police Department

Krause and Watson were arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Two pellet guns and airsoft pellets were found at Krause’s home. Both teenagers admitted to being involved in the shootings, according to police.

Justin Krause, left, and Jeremy Watson

Phoenix Police Department

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Phoenix Police Department believes other people may have been involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.