Police: Teenager shot, killed overnight in Mesa

Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound near the intersection of University Drive and Gilbert Road, police said.

MESA, Ariz. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Mesa overnight, the city's police department said. Officers reportedly don't have any details about possible suspects.

Officers found the teen, whose identity has yet to be released, with a gunshot wound near the Tides on Gilbert East apartment complex near the intersection of University Drive and Gilbert Road Tuesday evening, the department said. The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators found numerous places where shots were fired at the scene. Despite officers interviewing multiple witnesses, police have no details about possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at 480-644-2211.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

