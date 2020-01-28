SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. —

A Scottsdale addiction psychiatrist is accused of doing drugs with a patient with substance abuse issues.

Authorities reportedly were contacted by the Arizona Medical Board after the mother of a patient claimed to have video of her son's addiction therapist doing drugs, according to a statement from the Arizona Medical Board.

Dr. Rajeev Singh Billing, 37, was allegedly filmed smoking marijuana from a joint and glass bong. The video also shows Billing standing at a kitchen counter with several beers and what appears to be a mirror with a rolled-up bill and white residue on it, according to court documents.

Billing was at one time the patient's addiction psychiatrist.

The patient told investigators he had been treated by Billing for about six months. And in that time, the two bonded over an interest in rap music.

Court documents say one weekend last December the patient went over to the Billing's Scottsdale home. Billing allegedly offered him weed and alcohol.

The patient reportedly refused the marijuana because he needed to pass a drug test to get his substance abuse medication. Billing allegedly offered to give him a way to delay the test. Billing also said the marijuana wouldn't show up on the test, court documents say.

The patient agreed to smoke the marijuana. After returning from a strip club, the two took cocaine, court documents allege. Billing also allegedly gave the man oxycodone.

Court paperwork shows Billing admitted to investigators he provided drugs to the man he treated for substance addiction. Investigators reportedly found drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs including oxycodone in the doctor's possession.

Billing is now a former employee of the 2nd Chance Treatment Centers, according to a statement from the Arizona Medical Board. 2nd Chance Treatment Centers is a psychiatric and addiction recovery medical clinic with locations in Phoenix and Glendale.

Billing faces felony charges of fraudulent schemes and drug possession. He was fired from 2nd Changes Treatment Centers, according to the Arizona Medical Board.

The patient's mother made a complaint on Dec. 27. 2nd Chance Treatment Centers completed an investigation on Jan. 13. The patient's mother approached 2nd Chance again, seeking money for her to drop her complaint. 2nd Chance declined. Law enforcement and the Arizona Medical Board contacted the physician and 2nd Chance the week of Jan. 20, confirming some of the details in the complaint, according to the Arizona Medical Board.

Billing is a Canadian citizen and is in the U.S. on a work visa.

