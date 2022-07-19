Deputies: Drunk man wreaks havoc across Prescott Valley neighborhood

Brandon Little is accused of causing major damage across a neighborhood on Castle Canyon Mesa.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man was allegedly drunk when police say he wreaked havoc across a Prescott Valley neighborhood Monday night.

Brandon Little, 34, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into three cars and four properties before slamming into a home on Castle Canyon Mesa, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

This all happened around 2 a.m. Police say Little, a local of the town, tried to flee the area but then came back and started arguing with residents.

Little fought with the deputies who were trying to arrest him and even spat in one of their faces, according to YCSO. They say he smelled heavily of alcohol and noticeably appeared drunk.

He was taken to jail and will face multiple felony charges including criminal damage, aggravated assault against law enforcement, resisting arrest, and DUI.

