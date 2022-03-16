Police searching for man who stole restaurant tip jar then shot at employees in downtown Phoenix

The suspect is still on the loose after he ran into a parking garage after stealing a tip jar.

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a man who stole a tip jar and then shot at employees in downtown Phoenix Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said a man stole the tip jar from a restaurant near 5th and Roosevelt streets. When restaurant staffers ran after the man, police said he fired several shots at them.

The man ran towards a nearby parking garage and is still on the loose.

No one was injured during the incident, officials said. We will continue to share updates on this incident as more details are released by authorities.

