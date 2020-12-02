A student at a school in Phoenix was arrested after allegedly making a threat, police announced Wednesday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the Archway Classical Academy Veritas student was arrested after officers were made aware of the threat on Tuesday night.

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the student.

"We are working closely with the school and there is a safety plan in place," Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said in an email.

No other information was immediately released.

Archway Classical Academy Veritas is located near 56th Street and Thomas Road.